Top Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – April 9th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, RH, American Airlines Group, and Hims & Hers Health are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to companies with a market capitalization that falls between large cap and small cap stocks, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. They often offer a balance of growth potential and stability, providing investors with an opportunity for higher returns than larger companies while generally presenting lower risk compared to small cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.97. 215,861,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,364,166. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 315,271,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,011,940. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $36.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.81. 5,574,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,401. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.37.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 94,112,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,123,938. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. 26,460,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,924,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 1.65. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98.

