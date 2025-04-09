Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 407.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,766,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.64% of Tractor Supply worth $465,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after buying an additional 865,273 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 571.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 890,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 704,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $680,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,040. This represents a 20.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

