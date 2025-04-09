TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $73,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,470.12.

TDG opened at $1,229.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,337.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,326.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

