Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $13.56. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 108,037 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,000.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,723.56. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 54,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,356,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,250. The trade was a 49.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,829 shares of company stock worth $4,146,997. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 608.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,075,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,033,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,222,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,174,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 583,836 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

