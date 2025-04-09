Trek Financial LLC Sells 3,238 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

IJAN opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $33.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

