Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,619 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,785 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP's holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $97.34 and a one year high of $164.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

