Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 139.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,831 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMFC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,988.80. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $982.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

