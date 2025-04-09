Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $858.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

