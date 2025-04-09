Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 16,329 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.46% of AMC Networks worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 554,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 43,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMC Networks news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,789.35. The trade was a 88.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $244.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Further Reading

