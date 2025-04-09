Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,896 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.41% of Franklin Covey worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 146.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 9.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $259.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FC. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

