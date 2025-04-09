Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.79 Million Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.21% of Energy Recovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 18,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $330,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,300.78. The trade was a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,326,593.88. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ERII opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.41 million, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.05. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

