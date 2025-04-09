Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Privia Health Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 349,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 86,910 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 240.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 158,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.
In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,148.88. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
