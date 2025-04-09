Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

