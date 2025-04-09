Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,950,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,414 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $25.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W cut shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,207.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 497,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,845,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

