TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 9,148 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.75% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMOT opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.31. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

