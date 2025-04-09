TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $605.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

