TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 173.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stagwell were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stagwell by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 143,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Stagwell by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 2,968.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

STGW has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

