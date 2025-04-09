TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,183 Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 1.27% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 9.8 %

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of -1.95. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.