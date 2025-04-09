Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $295.00 to $258.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $210.36 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $207.58 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.48. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

