Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 2,677,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,870,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,014.73. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 93.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 1,854.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

