Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $79.32 and a 12 month high of $114.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,401.60. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

