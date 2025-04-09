Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.18 and last traded at $66.39. Approximately 5,640,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 20,174,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.