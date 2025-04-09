UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.51. 217,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,766. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $101.42.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at $224,786,435.50. This trade represents a 47.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

