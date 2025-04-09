Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Down 11.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) dropped 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 113,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 936,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. William Blair lowered shares of Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.68.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $25,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,920,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,139,385.60. This trade represents a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather Hiles sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $145,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,563.27. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,305,168 shares of company stock worth $26,040,186. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Udemy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

