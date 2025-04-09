United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Time to Buy?

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.63 and last traded at $59.06. Approximately 3,495,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,858,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

United Airlines Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,547,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,548,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,443 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after buying an additional 1,791,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,533,000 after acquiring an additional 243,535 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile



United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.



