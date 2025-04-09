United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 0.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $123.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $90.55 and last traded at $91.58. Approximately 1,327,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,744,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.92.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 167,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $124.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

