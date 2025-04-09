Utility Stocks To Follow Now – April 6th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, and American Electric Power are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. These stocks tend to offer steady dividends and less volatility, making them popular among investors seeking a stable income stream even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $27.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.43. The company had a trading volume of 180,231,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,269,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.56. The company has a market capitalization of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $36.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,961. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $498.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.46. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 177,348,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,049,201. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $14.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,751. Eaton has a one year low of $236.58 and a one year high of $379.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.13. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

AEP stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,367,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43.

