Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,390,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,483% from the previous session’s volume of 36,322 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Valneva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday.

Valneva Stock Up 10.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $542.82 million, a P/E ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Valneva by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

