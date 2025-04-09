VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.50, but opened at $43.27. VanEck Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 6,279,126 shares changing hands.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 200,596 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

