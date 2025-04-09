Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 228,132.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,566,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,590,000 after buying an additional 5,564,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,042,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $290.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.88. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7716 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

