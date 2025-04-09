Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $316.14 and last traded at $330.77, with a volume of 2363580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.02.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $364.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.07 and its 200-day moving average is $400.39.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Growth ETF

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.