Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $316.14 and last traded at $330.77, with a volume of 2363580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.02.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $364.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.07 and its 200-day moving average is $400.39.
Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Growth ETF
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
