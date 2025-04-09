Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.25 and last traded at $112.63, with a volume of 67501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.95.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.6838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
