Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.25 and last traded at $112.63, with a volume of 67501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.6838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 588,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

