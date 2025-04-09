Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,333,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 626,058 shares.The stock last traded at $226.90 and had previously closed at $228.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $226.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.1671 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

