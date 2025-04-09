Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Cut by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $244.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

