Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading 5.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 193,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 774,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

