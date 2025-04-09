Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Up 20.3% – Should You Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price traded up 20.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. 2,511,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VET shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.06.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 20.3 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.03%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.