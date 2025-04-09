Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.09. 1,955,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,654,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Get Viasat alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VSAT

Viasat Trading Up 14.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,158,006. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.