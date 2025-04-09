VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

