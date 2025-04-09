VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 186,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 462% from the previous session’s volume of 33,224 shares.The stock last traded at $58.16 and had previously closed at $60.18.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $727.09 million, a PE ratio of -1,221.83 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,999.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
