Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 1,838,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,919,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,946. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 222,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 117,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 44,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

