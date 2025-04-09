Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $147.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Virco Mfg. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 810.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

