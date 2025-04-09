Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Price Performance
Virco Mfg. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.
Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 810.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virco Mfg.
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.