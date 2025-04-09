Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ZTR opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.