Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 433,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 808,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIST. Citigroup raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Vista Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vista Energy by 2,999.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 64,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 355,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 205,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Vista Energy by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

