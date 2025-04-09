Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.18 and last traded at $100.19. Approximately 5,328,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,806,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.23.
Vistra Stock Up 16.6 %
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.
Insider Activity
In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vistra
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,326,000 after purchasing an additional 219,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vistra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after buying an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,261,000 after buying an additional 296,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,087,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Read More
