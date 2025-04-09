Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.18 and last traded at $100.19. Approximately 5,328,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,806,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Stock Up 16.6 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,326,000 after purchasing an additional 219,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vistra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after buying an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,261,000 after buying an additional 296,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,087,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.