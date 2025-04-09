Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 18,607 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.1% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $30,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

