Waddell & Associates LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,480,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 127,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 510,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

