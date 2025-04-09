Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $283,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.26.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $411.80 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

