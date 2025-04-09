Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $508,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.