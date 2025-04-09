Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yum! Brands (YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Yum! Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

3/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $151.00 to $164.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.51. 4,063,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $94,964.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180.48. This represents a 90.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $793,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,573.60. The trade was a 29.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,132 shares of company stock worth $7,952,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

