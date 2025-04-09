Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.62% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $14,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

PPBI opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

